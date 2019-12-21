GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.45

GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.45 and traded as high as $14.38. GP Strategies shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 1,957 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GP Strategies Corp will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hoskins Philip 1,435,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the third quarter worth $231,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in GP Strategies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in GP Strategies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

