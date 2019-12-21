Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.80

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.80 and traded as high as $2.14. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 3,196 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 174.16% and a negative net margin of 12,217.59%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $55,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 32.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.