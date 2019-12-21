Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.04

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.04 and traded as high as $14.99. Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 6,821 shares.

OPNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $59.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.24.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.87. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $146,800.00. Also, Director Ann L. Macdougall purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $67,550.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,885 shares of company stock valued at $106,604 and sold 27,143 shares valued at $401,016. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 315,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $363,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

