ZelCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.25 Million (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, ZelCash has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0375 or 0.00000521 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZelCash alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00066774 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058873 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00603567 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00245951 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004976 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00086940 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005192 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,760,200 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZELUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZelCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.