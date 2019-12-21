Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.12

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.12 and traded as high as $29.55. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF shares last traded at $29.54, with a volume of 1,497 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.3497 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RODM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,087,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,055,000 after acquiring an additional 439,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,177,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,948,000 after purchasing an additional 789,187 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,608,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,940,000 after purchasing an additional 550,174 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,049,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,716,000 after purchasing an additional 377,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,003,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 399,197 shares in the last quarter.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

