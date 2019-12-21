Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.12

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.12 and traded as high as $29.55. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF shares last traded at $29.54, with a volume of 1,497 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14.
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.3497 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.
About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)
