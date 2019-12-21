Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Receiving Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) have been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Exxon Mobil earned a media sentiment score of -4.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Exxon Mobil’s score:

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $293.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.76.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.