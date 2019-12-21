Couchain (COU) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Couchain has a total market capitalization of $6,738.00 and $7,620.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Couchain has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Couchain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Couchain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.12 or 0.06696724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029918 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001426 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

About Couchain

Couchain is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Couchain is couchain.io . The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain . Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Couchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Couchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.