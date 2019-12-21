Zetacoin Trading Up 66.6% This Week (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Novaexchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded 66.6% higher against the dollar. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $191,433.00 and approximately $12,116.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,185.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.39 or 0.02622228 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00559500 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00020092 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000530 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,797,445 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Novaexchange, CoinEgg and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

