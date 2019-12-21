ELA Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.15 Million (ELAC)

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. ELA Coin has a total market cap of $4.22 million and $1.15 million worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ELA Coin has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ELA Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00187243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.01215286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026773 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119233 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ELA Coin

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io . ELA Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain

Buying and Selling ELA Coin

ELA Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELA Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

