Nike (NYSE:NKE) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.57

News articles about Nike (NYSE:NKE) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nike earned a news impact score of 0.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the footwear maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. Nike has a 52 week low of $68.08 and a 52 week high of $101.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day moving average of $88.49.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.02.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $1,527,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,902,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 592,374 shares of company stock valued at $54,907,589. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

