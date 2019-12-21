Boeing (NYSE:BA) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of -1.93

News coverage about Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a media sentiment score of -1.93 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Boeing’s score:

Get Boeing alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $372.87.

Boeing stock opened at $328.00 on Friday. Boeing has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $355.20 and its 200 day moving average is $357.59. The company has a market cap of $187.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.