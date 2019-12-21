Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.52.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PVG shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $25.40 to $23.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank set a $15.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

PVG stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $13.83.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 142,459 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 12.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 8.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 25.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 159,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

