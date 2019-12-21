Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRBK. TheStreet raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

GRBK stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 12.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Summer Loveland sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $56,339.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,371.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Olsen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $45,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,238.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,302,000 after buying an additional 129,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,204,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 45,698 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,690,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 4,546.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 256,010 shares during the period. 82.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

