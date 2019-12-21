Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $216.41.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Cigna by 258.6% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $204.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.93 and its 200-day moving average is $169.46. The stock has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.76. Cigna has a twelve month low of $141.95 and a twelve month high of $206.24.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna will post 16.95 EPS for the current year.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.