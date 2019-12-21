TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $587.17.

Several research firms have commented on TDG. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $584.00 to $623.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $591.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $560.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.42. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $311.46 and a one year high of $594.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.77. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 58.95% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.93, for a total value of $5,672,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,743.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.04, for a total transaction of $8,713,013.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,948 shares of company stock worth $60,271,732 in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,120,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,477,370,000 after buying an additional 94,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,788,870,000 after purchasing an additional 127,743 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,238,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,944,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,602,000 after purchasing an additional 65,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 294.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,728,000 after purchasing an additional 412,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.