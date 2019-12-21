Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Hits $87.31 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and approximately $405.31 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $87.31 or 0.01215286 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitrue, BX Thailand, CoinBene and Bitbns.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00187243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026773 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119233 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,068,415 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bithumb, Bitkub, MBAex, BigONE, OTCBTC, Bit-Z, Bitbns, CoinZest, Korbit, OKEx, IDAX, WazirX, Bibox, Bitfinex, YoBit, Bittrex, Koinex, Bitrue, FCoin, CoinBene, Binance, Cobinhood, Coinsuper, BX Thailand, Huobi, Kraken, DragonEX, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Altcoin Trader, ZB.COM, Poloniex, CoinEx, Kucoin, Upbit, Coinsquare, Coinbit, Indodax, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BSVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.