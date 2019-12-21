McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 140 ($1.84).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.58) price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price objective (down from GBX 130 ($1.71)) on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Get McCarthy & Stone alerts:

MCS stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.91) on Friday. McCarthy & Stone has a 52-week low of GBX 121.40 ($1.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 159.90 ($2.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market cap of $779.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 140.63.

In other news, insider Patrick Hole sold 17,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.96), for a total transaction of £25,814.25 ($33,957.18). Also, insider Gill Barr purchased 7,366 shares of McCarthy & Stone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,944.10 ($13,080.90).

About McCarthy & Stone

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for McCarthy & Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCarthy & Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.