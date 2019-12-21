BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEAT. TheStreet raised BioTelemetry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BioTelemetry during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in BioTelemetry during the second quarter worth $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BioTelemetry during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BEAT opened at $45.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.00. BioTelemetry has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $80.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BioTelemetry will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

