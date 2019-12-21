89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Issues Earnings Results

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($30.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($29.43), Fidelity Earnings reports.

ETNB stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. 89bio has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $46.19.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 837,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,612,500.00. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $15,525,000.00.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

