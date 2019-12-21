Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Releases Earnings Results

Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.11) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
LON:TRAF opened at GBX 0.12 ($0.00) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $561,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.23. Trafalgar Property Group has a one year low of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.74 ($0.01). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.22.
About Trafalgar Property Group
