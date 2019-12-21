Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Releases Earnings Results

Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.11) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:TRAF opened at GBX 0.12 ($0.00) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $561,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.23. Trafalgar Property Group has a one year low of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.74 ($0.01). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.22.

Get Trafalgar Property Group alerts:

About Trafalgar Property Group

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in home building and property development businesses in the United Kingdom. It undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Trafalgar Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trafalgar Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.