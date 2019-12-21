Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.24. Colfax also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 1.95-2.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $35.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.64. Colfax has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $36.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Colfax had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $846.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colfax will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Colfax from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Colfax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Colfax from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $160,769.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,237.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $147,846.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,697.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

