Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.24. Colfax also updated its FY 2019
Pre-Market guidance to 1.95-2.00 EPS.
Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $35.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.64. Colfax has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $36.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Colfax had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $846.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colfax will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $160,769.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,237.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $147,846.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,697.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Colfax
Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.
