PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.13-2.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.09. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 2.13-2.16 EPS.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.15. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $52.98.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.33 million. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

PNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on PNM Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PNM Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.