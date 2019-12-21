PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.13-2.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.09. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2019
Pre-Market guidance to 2.13-2.16 EPS.
Shares of PNM stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.15. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $52.98.
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.33 million. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on PNM Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PNM Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.
About PNM Resources
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
