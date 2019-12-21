CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15, Briefing.com reports. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. CalAmp updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.10-0.16 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.10-0.16 EPS.

CAMP opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $329.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

CAMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. First Analysis downgraded CalAmp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of CalAmp from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CalAmp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

