Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2019

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAC opened at $27.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24. Actuant has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $27.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

