Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.65 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.63) earnings per share.

SAFM opened at $175.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.44. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $93.98 and a twelve month high of $179.45.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAFM. ValuEngine cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $138.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.91.

In other news, COO Lampkin Butts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $1,551,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,261,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

