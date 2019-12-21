Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million.

Shares of OTLK opened at $1.15 on Friday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Outlook Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

