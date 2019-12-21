Roger John Dumoulin-White Buys 32,500 Shares of Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Stock

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Director Roger John Dumoulin-White acquired 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$10,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,652,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,128,859.84.

Roger John Dumoulin-White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Theralase Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, November 19th, Roger John Dumoulin-White bought 45,000 shares of Theralase Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,125.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Roger John Dumoulin-White bought 45,000 shares of Theralase Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,450.00.

TLT stock opened at C$0.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 19.66 and a quick ratio of 18.27. Theralase Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.20 and a 12 month high of C$0.60.

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds and their associated drug formulations to destroy various cancers in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Photo Dynamic Therapy and Therapeutic Laser Technology.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Theralase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theralase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.