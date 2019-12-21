John Taylor Maloney Fitzgerald Purchases 6,991 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) CEO John Taylor Maloney Fitzgerald bought 6,991 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,954.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE KFS opened at $1.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. Kingsway Financial Services Inc has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $3.21.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.
Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile
Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.
Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.