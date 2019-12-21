John Taylor Maloney Fitzgerald Purchases 6,991 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) CEO John Taylor Maloney Fitzgerald bought 6,991 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,954.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KFS opened at $1.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. Kingsway Financial Services Inc has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $3.21.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 217,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. 28.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

