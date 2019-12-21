Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SGU opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Star Group has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $453.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.21.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $235.89 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Star Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Star Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Star Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. 41.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

