Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of NYSE:SIC opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. Select Interior Concepts has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.80 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 25.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

