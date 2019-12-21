Southern (NYSE:SO) Given New $63.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price objective lifted by SunTrust Banks from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Southern’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.46.

Southern stock opened at $63.86 on Wednesday. Southern has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.14.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $79,693.80. Insiders sold 2,248,787 shares of company stock worth $141,298,053 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,169,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,874,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,497 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southern by 449.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,322,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,467 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Southern by 126.5% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,704,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,871,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Southern by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,200,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

