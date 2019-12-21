iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0334 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

IBCD opened at $24.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58. iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

