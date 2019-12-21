iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 26th

iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $25.04.

