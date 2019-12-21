iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0638 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of IBDS stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

