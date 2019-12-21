iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0311 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMK opened at $26.15 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.