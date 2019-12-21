iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on December 26th

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0216 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $26.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.07.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.