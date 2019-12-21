iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0282 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $27.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11.

