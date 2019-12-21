iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0606 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of IBDP opened at $25.60 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $25.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.