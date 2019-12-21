iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0649 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NYSEARCA:IBDD opened at $26.76 on Friday. iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $28.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77.

