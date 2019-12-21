Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $58.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Schwab have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s planned acquisition of TD Ameritrade will create a behemoth in online brokerage industry with more than $5 trillion in client assets. Additionally, agreement to buy USAA’s Investment Management Company, a strong balance sheet position and improving operating efficiency bode well for the future. While dismal interest rate scenario and rising operating expenses (mainly related to compensation costs and regulatory charges) remain major near-term concerns and will likely put pressure on financials, it intends to further strengthen trading business by offering commission free trading. This will likely lead to a rise in client assets and brokerage accounts.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCHW. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Charles Schwab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.75.

SCHW stock opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 35.12%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $31,012.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,431,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,942 shares of company stock worth $17,170,939. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 526.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 51.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

