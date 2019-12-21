SAP (NYSE:SAP) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.50.
Shares of SAP stock opened at $134.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. SAP has a 52 week low of $94.81 and a 52 week high of $140.62.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 38.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 46.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 44.2% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.
About SAP
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
