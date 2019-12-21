SAP (NYSE:SAP) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.50.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $134.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. SAP has a 52 week low of $94.81 and a 52 week high of $140.62.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SAP will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 38.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 46.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 44.2% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

