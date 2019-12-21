Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Desjardins cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.17.

RY opened at $79.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.93 and a 200 day moving average of $79.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $82.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,356,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,483,000 after purchasing an additional 125,057 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 18.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

