Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. is a non-asset based transportation and logistics services provider offering a full suite of solutions, including customized and expedited less-than-truckload, truckload and intermodal brokerage, and domestic and international air. The Company utilizes a proprietary webenabled technology system and a third-party network of transportation providers to serve a diverse customer base in terms of end market focus and annual freight expenditures. Its third-party transportation providers consist of individuals or small teams that own or lease their own over-the-road transportation equipment and asset-based, over-the-road transportation companies. As a non-asset based transportation provider, the Company does not own any tractors or other power equipment used to transport its customers’ freight. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Cudahy, Wisconsin. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of RRTS opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $459.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.60 million. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative return on equity of 92.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roadrunner Transportation Systems will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott bought 3,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $34,308.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.69 per share, with a total value of $166,140.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 50,954 shares of company stock worth $570,647 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

