Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $71.00.

REG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Regency Centers from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Regency Centers from an overweight rating to an equal rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Regency Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

REG opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.50. Regency Centers has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $70.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.62). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $282.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,856,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,644,000 after buying an additional 1,575,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,661,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,779,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,631 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 20.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,824,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,308,000 after acquiring an additional 478,257 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 12.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,092,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,146,000 after acquiring an additional 461,012 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,835,000 after acquiring an additional 374,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.