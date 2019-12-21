Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $71.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut Regency Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank cut Regency Centers from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Sunday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.11.

Shares of NYSE REG opened at $62.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day moving average of $66.50.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $282.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.37 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Regency Centers by 128.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 132.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2,834.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

