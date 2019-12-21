Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on Pentair and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of PNR opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. Pentair has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pentair will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $263,660.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,348 shares of company stock valued at $791,043. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 25.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

