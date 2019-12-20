Apergy (NYSE:APY) PT Raised to $36.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Apergy (NYSE:APY) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on APY. ValuEngine downgraded Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Apergy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.50 target price on shares of Apergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $32.00 price target on Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $29.00 price target on shares of Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

Shares of APY opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.49. Apergy has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $43.40.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Apergy had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $278.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.68 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apergy will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APY. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy during the first quarter worth about $4,757,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apergy by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apergy by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apergy by 13.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Apergy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

