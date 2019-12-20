JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on JPM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.01.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $137.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.75 and its 200 day moving average is $118.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $139.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

