Wells Fargo & Co Raises Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $99.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $101.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.37. Nike has a 12 month low of $66.53 and a 12 month high of $101.27.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $15,414,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,054,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,932,417.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $8,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,374 shares of company stock worth $54,907,589 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at $1,336,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Nike by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $197,887,000 after buying an additional 1,104,295 shares in the last quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation bought a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 685.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after acquiring an additional 344,420 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.