iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of IBDN opened at $25.23 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24.

